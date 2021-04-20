Some gather at Market House in Fayetteville after guilty verdict in George Floyd’s death

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A few people gathered around the Market House in Fayetteville within a few hours after Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict was announced.

Myah Warren and Rakeem Jones expressed their support of the verdict.

They have both been a part of several protests within the past year in Fayetteville.

“Tonight feels like a victory,” Warren said. “To me tonight is one small notch in a belt of righteousness and the right of justice.”

“As far as them saying guilty on all charges, it was like ‘whoa, hold up, y’all really holding him accountable now?’ Hold up this is new,” Jones said.

“We are just celebrating, we are basking in this moment, and just happy that justice has finally been served,” Warren said.

Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin sent this statement after the verdict: