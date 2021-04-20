Some gather at Market House in Fayetteville after guilty verdict in George Floyd’s death

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A few people gathered around the Market House in Fayetteville within a few hours after Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict was announced.
Myah Warren and Rakeem Jones expressed their support of the verdict.
They have both been a part of several protests within the past year in Fayetteville.
“Tonight feels like a victory,” Warren said. “To me tonight is one small notch in a belt of righteousness and the right of justice.”
“As far as them saying guilty on all charges, it was like ‘whoa, hold up, y’all really holding him accountable now?’ Hold up this is new,” Jones said.
“We are just celebrating, we are basking in this moment, and just happy that justice has finally been served,” Warren said.
Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin sent this statement after the verdict:
“Today’s verdict is evidence that social and criminal justice reform is taking place. The jurors decided that George Floyd’s life mattered. Many people saw themselves when they looked at Floyd under that officer’s knee. It was Floyd who died, but next time, if there is a next time, it could be someone else.
Today, we saw a change. Even if it is just the start. Floyd was born in Fayetteville. It is important to remember what happened in Minneapolis and in cities across this nation. Remember this tragedy and the unrest that unfolded. Do what you can to be a better neighbor, a better friend. We can’t bring back Mr. Floyd but we can honor his life with peace, with change and with our good deeds.”