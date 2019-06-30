Some in Fayetteville on edge after 4 armed robberies at stores

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say they need help finding three people suspected of robbing four stores throughout the city this week.

Officers said they believe the three are working together. Police also released several photos from surveillance systems at the stores.

“It’s scary,” Debra Truitt said.

For Truitt and her daughter, Ayana, the Day N Nite Food Mart on Murchison Road is one of their go-to places.

But this weekend, they’re learning the store, and others nearby, were recently robbed.

“People working here, they’re just working trying to get money like we are,” Ayana Truitt said. “That’s not fair. That’s not fair to them.”

Fayetteville police said two suspects came in to Day N Nite just before midnight Tuesday, showed handguns and left with cash.

Two days later, around the same time, police said a suspect came in to a Speedway store on Owen Drive, showed a gun and also left with cash.

Then, Saturday morning, within a matter of minutes, two Circle K stores on Owen Drive were robbed.

Officers said a suspect went to a clerk with items as if he was going to buy them, but then took out a gun and demanded money.

In both cases, the suspect left with cash and drove away in what appears to be a red Toyota Corolla.

“They’re young, throwing their life away,” Debra Truitt said. “They need to get them. Anybody [that] knows anything, turn them in. Let’s get them off the streets.”

The Truitts hope someone comes forward soon with information that could help police.

“If they can be stopped, they need to be stopped,” Ayana Truitt said. “This is something that’s making people uncomfortable. It made me uncomfortable.”

Anyone with information about the robberies or identity of the suspects is asked to call the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 729-2525. You can also call Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now