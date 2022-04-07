FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Brandon Patrick Sessoms was arrested Thursday and charged with murdering his father on Monday, Fayetteville police said.

Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a “domestic disturbance” in the 700 block of Manley Street to find an unresponsive adult male and a younger male suffering from self-inflicted injuries.

The older man, identified as 56-year-old Jason Brian Albury, was declared dead on-scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Meanwhile, Sessoms had to be transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for immediate surgery for his injuries. An initial release said, that once discharged, he’d be charged with second-degree murder.

Three days later, Sessoms was arrested at 11:44 a.m. and had his first appearance in court. He is currently being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.

The full details of this case are still under investigation.