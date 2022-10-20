SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested a fourth person in connection with the Oct. 8 shooting death of a teenager from Fayetteville.

Rahsaan Lee Young, 23, of Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday and charged with accessory after the fact, police said in a news release.

Police said Young was being held at the Moore County Detention Center on a $250,000 secured bond pending an appearance Friday in Moore County Court.

His arrest came 12 days after the shooting death of De’Marcus Isaiah Chambliss, a 17-year-old senior at Seventy-First High School in Fayetteville, at a gas station.

An unidentified 17-year-old was charged last week with first-degree murder while Javeel Cleshaun Brown, 19, of Fayetteville, and Dywoun Mi’keal Ford, 20, of Cameron, were also charged with accessory after the fact.