FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The 2023 Special Forces Celebrity Tactical Challenge at the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School on Fort Liberty wrapped up on Thursday afternoon.

The two-day event featured 14 celebrities and influences including Jack Osbourne, Tulsi Gabbard, and Laura Zerra.

“The caliber of soldiers out here is like wow. Everyone is so on it,” Jack Osbourne, media personality said.

Each celebrity teamed up with a Special Forces instructor to go through a series of four-stage shooting competitions at the shooting range. This is the fourth year of this challenge. This is Naked and Afraid star Laura Zerra’s second time participating.

“Every time I come here, I just have a whole new respect for what these guys do, what they are capable of, how hard they train, the time they put in,” Zerra told CBS17.

Fort Liberty uses this as a U.S. Army recruiting tool while promoting the Special Forces.

“Not all of America gets to see who we are every day. We’re kind of on our base here. And they have the reach to the market that would want to either join the army or whether would be the people that would actually provide that influence and information. And what is the Army actually like,” Lt. Col. Scott Elliott, U.S. Army said.

In recent years, the U.S. Army has faced challenges when it comes to reaching its recruiting goals. The military even highlights enlistment bonuses to boost recruitment efforts.