FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Do you have an extra spot at your dinner table this Thanksgiving?

If so, you could share it will a four-legged friend!

Cumberland County Animal Services is looking for temporary fosters so that some of their animals can have a break, and spend the holiday in a loving home.

The offer comes as the animal shelter says they are very full.

Here’s how it works — you could give one of their pets a temporary home from Nov. 22 to Dec. 1, which includes the Thanksgiving holiday.

If you fall in love and decide it’s a purr-fect match, you can make it a fur-ever home by choosing to adopt your foster pet and make it an official part of your family.

If you don’t fall in love, or if you just can’t have a pet right now, at the very least you’ll have provided a loving Thanksgiving experience for a shelter pet. Animal Services will then help the pet find their fur-ever home.

Anyone interested in hosting a special guest for the holiday can contact Cumberland County Animal Services at aorgan@cumberlandcountync.gov to learn more and become a part of their “Foster to Adopt” Thanksgiving celebration.

“Let’s make this Thanksgiving a season of love, gratitude, and family — both two-legged and four-legged!” the center said.

Click here to view the shelter’s adoption gallery.