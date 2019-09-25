Spill at Fayetteville Chemours site prompts utilities to cease water intake from Cape Fear River

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – A chemical spill at Chemours’ Fayetteville Works site in Bladen County Tuesday afternoon has prompted area utilities to temporarily cease withdrawing raw water from the Cape Fear River.

According to officials, around 30 gallons of a plasticizer leaked from Kuraray Americas, an industrial tenant at the Fayetteville Works site, and into the Cape Fear River around 2:30 p.m. A plant manager said the material contained no PFAS and that containment steps were taken to stop the spill.

CFPUA and Brunswick County Utilities said they were alerted of the spill Tuesday evening by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality. The utilities estimated that the chemical spill could reach their raw water intakes as early as Wednesday morning.

Officials with the CFPUA said they will stop withdrawing water from the Lower Cape Fear Water & Sewer Authority intake at Kings Bluff in Bladen County for about six hours, starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday. CFPUA had stopped withdrawing water from its own intake at Kings Bluff late Tuesday.

Brunswick County Public Utilities said it has stopped withdrawing water through the raw water line entering the Northwest Water Treatment Plant to isolate and protect their water supply and prevent the substance’s plume from reaching the plant.

Both utilities will sample the raw water near the intakes to monitor for elevated levels of organic compounds and will take action if elevated levels are detected.

Officials for both CFPUA and Brunswick County Public Utilities say their storage tanks are at maximum capacity, however, customers are urged to take steps to conserve water, including delaying or ceasing irrigation and other water-intensive activities.

Brunswick County is also opening an information hotline Wednesday, Sept. 25 to answer questions and provide residents information: 910.253.2655.

