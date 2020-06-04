‘Spirit of love’: Volunteers help clean up downtown Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Since the looting and destruction Saturday night, people have been coming together to clean up the mess left behind.

“I feel there’s a spirit of love in this community that has always been here, but it feels like it’s been amplified over the past couple of days,” said Gideon Holman.

Gideon is a volunteer with Manna Church. They signed up to take the boards off the downtown shops that didn’t have their windows busted.

“Do whatever needed to be done for our small business owners,” Holman said. “I have the mindset of let’s find the solution and let’s see how we can create bridges instead of creating gaps, so being a part of the solution and seeing the faces of Fayetteville, seeing the people that are happy to see us, shaking hands, hearing stories. That’s what fills my heart so much.”