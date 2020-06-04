FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Since the looting and destruction Saturday night, people have been coming together to clean up the mess left behind.
“I feel there’s a spirit of love in this community that has always been here, but it feels like it’s been amplified over the past couple of days,” said Gideon Holman.
Gideon is a volunteer with Manna Church. They signed up to take the boards off the downtown shops that didn’t have their windows busted.
“Do whatever needed to be done for our small business owners,” Holman said. “I have the mindset of let’s find the solution and let’s see how we can create bridges instead of creating gaps, so being a part of the solution and seeing the faces of Fayetteville, seeing the people that are happy to see us, shaking hands, hearing stories. That’s what fills my heart so much.”
- Durham girl dies from complications of COVID-19
- Peaceful rally in Durham ends abruptly after car almost runs over protesters laying in street
- ‘We hear them’: Raleigh police chief stops by protest
- ‘Spirit of love’: Volunteers help clean up downtown Fayetteville
- NC police officers destroy medical station near protest
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now