FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The 14 Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks and Recreation splash pads are now open and pools will open Memorial Day, May 29.

Splash pads are free and open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. except for the following modified operating hours while school is in session: Gray’s Creek, Lake Rim, and Spivey open at 3 p.m. and E. Melvin Honeycutt and Massey Hill open at 3:30 p.m., the city said in a release.

City council, city leadership, and community members celebrated opening day for splash pads Monday with a ribbon cutting for the newest splash pad at Mable C. Smith Park.

Splash pads close for the season on Sept. 30.

The four pool facilities will operate Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 6 p.m. Keith A. Bates Sr. Pool opens at 3 p.m. when school is in session. Admission for residents is $1 for ages 12 and under and $2 for ages 13 and up. Non-residents are $2 and $4, respectively.

Pool operations move to Saturday and Sunday only on Aug. 29. However, the last swim day of the season is Labor Day, Sept. 5.

A list of all parks and recreation splash pads and pools can be found here.