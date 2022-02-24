FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of Fort Bragg U.S. Army troops deployed to Europe over the last few weeks. The rapid news of the deployment didn’t give families too much time to prepare before they had to leave.

Yadira Rodriguez said it’s been stressful for her family. She said her husband Juan received his notice one day and was gone the next. She’s trying to be strong for their two small children.

“He’ll say like, ‘When will he come back then? Because he’s usually back by the time I have to go to sleep.’ I just have to be straight up honest with him and tell him we don’t have set date but as soon as I figure out I will let you know,” Rodriguez said.

That’s the reality of some spouses of deployed Fort Bragg soldiers. Maneuvering tough questions from their little ones, as the void of missing their parent grows.

“It’s just been hard having to adjust to being a ‘single mother’ at the time,” she said.

Rodriguez’s husband was among the 3,000 Bragg troops deployed last week. They are assisting allies in the Ukrainian crisis.

Rodriguez said the most difficult part of the deployment is not being able to communicate with her husband. Also, not having family close by to lean on for support. Her family is back in southern Texas.

“I knew just little mannerisms he had that he was really stressed about leaving. Because like I said it’s the first time he was going to be away from us,” Rodriguez said.

With the crisis in Ukraine continuing, she’s growing nervous too.

“I’ve gotten a lot of advice to not watch the news,” she said.

However, she has found ways to cope.

“We watch movies. We bake cookies. It’s just a lot of trying to stay active. So, we don’t have time to think about the deployment,” Rodriguez said.

She said the people at The Rick Herrema Foundation have been a support too. The organization is hosting a family fun event for the families of those deployed soldiers on Saturday. At least 250 family members of deployed soldiers are expected to attend.

The event starts at 2 p.m. at Rick’s Place, located at 5572 Shenandoah Drive.

For more information call (910) 444-1743 or go to www.rhfnow.org.