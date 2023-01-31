SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Spring Lake man was killed by someone who broke into his home, police say.

Spring Lake police said Tuesday that a preliminary investigation found one or multiple suspects entered the home and shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was being withheld until family members could be notified.

The incident, which is still under investigation, took place just after 10 p.m. Monday at the home in the 100 block of South Fourth Street.

If you have information about it, call the Spring Lake Police Department at 910-436-0350 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crime Stoppers 910-483-8477.