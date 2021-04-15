Spring Lake police investigating after 41-year-old woman hit by vehicle, killed

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Spring Lake police are investigating after a woman was hit by a vehicle and killed Thursday morning, according to a release from the police department.

Officers responded to the 1200-block of N. Bragg Boulevard at approximately 5:47 a.m. in reference to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash, officials said. Once at the scene, police found a woman unresponsive on the road.

The female pedestrian, identified as 41-year-old Venita Robinson, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The 55-year-old driver of the vehicle that hit Robinson was not injured, police said.

The crash is currently under investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.

The driver is not facing charges at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic fatality is asked to contact the Spring Lake Police Department Traffic Section at 910-436-7167 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).