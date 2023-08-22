SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Spring Lake police are reaching out to the public to see if anyone can help them identify a vehicle or the driver, which they said were involved in a robbery.

At about 3 p.m. Monday, officers said someone robbed a United States Postal Service employee.

According to a 911 call made by the victim’s coworker, the robbery happened on the 200 block of South Grogg St., a dead-end street in a neighborhood up the road from Spring Lake Middle School.

The caller said the suspect robbed his coworker, a mail carrier in his 30’s, at gunpoint and took the mail truck key from him while he was in uniform.

He said the victim was alone at the time of the robbery and that he and their supervisor were called to the area after it happened.

The police department shared photos of an older red Ford pickup truck they said the suspect is believed to be driving.

(Spring Lake Police Department)

Police are asking anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver to come forward.

CBS 17 is working to learn more from police about the robbery and the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Spring Lake Police Department at 910-436-0350 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically by completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.