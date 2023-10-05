SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Pictures given to the Spring Lake Police Department show a car at the scene of an armed robbery but need your help with identifying the car or the suspects in this case, police said.

On Oct. 1, the car in the pictures below was used in a Business Robbery in Spring Lake, police said.

According to police, two suspects robbed the business at gunpoint and left the area in the car. The car seems to be a Honda Accord with damage at the rear passenger side.

Anyone with information that may help identify the pictured vehicle or the suspects involved is requested to contact Spring Lake Police at 910-436-0350 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County CrimeStoppers (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.