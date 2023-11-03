Note: The accompanying video explains how Crime Stoppers pays for anonymous tips on crime

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Spring Lake Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a “person of interest.”

The department shared photos of the person from a surveillance video on their Facebook page. In the photos, the person is seen wearing a black balaclava with just their eyes and part of their nose exposed.

(Spring Lake Police Department)

According to Spring Lake police, the individual is a “person of interest in an active investigation.”

Anyone who knows the person or has information that may help identify them is asked to call the Spring Lake Police Department at (910) 436-0350.

Anonymous tips can also be left through Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Information can also be submitted online through the anonymous tip sheet at fay-nccrimestoppers.org or through the free “P3 Tips” app available for Apple and Android devices.