SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Spring Lake Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a person who is accused of stealing cash from a register at the Walmart in Spring Lake.
According to police, the suspect removed a cash register from a counter and then stole money from that register.
Surveillance camera photos show the suspect leaving in a dark blue sedan.
Anyone who has information that could help identify the suspect is asked to call the Spring Lake Police Department at (910) 436-0350 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
Information can also be submitted electronically to CrimeStoppers through the anonymous online tip sheet found at www.fay-nccrimestoppers.org or by downloading the free “P3 Tips” app available for Apple and Android devices.