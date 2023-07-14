SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Spring Lake Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a person who is accused of stealing cash from a register at the Walmart in Spring Lake.

According to police, the suspect removed a cash register from a counter and then stole money from that register.

Surveillance camera photos show the suspect leaving in a dark blue sedan.

  • Surveillance camera still of suspect in theft at Spring Lake Walmart. (Spring Lake Police Department)
  • Surveillance camera still of suspect in theft at Spring Lake Walmart. (Spring Lake Police Department)
  • Surveillance camera still of suspect vehicle in theft at Spring Lake Walmart. (Spring Lake Police Department)
Anyone who has information that could help identify the suspect is asked to call the Spring Lake Police Department at (910) 436-0350 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Information can also be submitted electronically to CrimeStoppers through the anonymous online tip sheet found at www.fay-nccrimestoppers.org or by downloading the free “P3 Tips” app available for Apple and Android devices.