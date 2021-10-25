Spring Lake road reopens after deadly crash between motorcycle, tractor-trailer

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) – A person died in a crash involving a motorcycle in Spring Lake Monday afternoon, police said.

The wreck was reported just after 1:50 p.m. in the 700 block of N.C. 87/North Bragg Boulevard, according to a news release from Spring Lake police.

The crash involved a tractor-trailer and a motorcycle, the news release said.

Traffic was backed up along North Bragg Boulevard for hours while the road was closed during the investigation of the crash.

Police said the road reopened around 4:20 p.m.

No other information was released by police.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Spring Lake Police Department at 910-436-0350 or Crimestoppers at 910 483- TIPS (8477)