Sprint customers experiencing 911 outage in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Sprint customers are reporting a 911 outage in Fayetteville, according to a Facebook post by the Fayetteville Police Department.

“Sprint customers can still dial 911, but if the line gets disconnected, our 911 center will not be able to call the customer back,” the post said.

Callers are encouraged to stay on the line until the 911 call is complete. Those who get disconnected are asked to call 911 back.

“An estimated time frame for the fix is not currently available,” the post said.

Sprint said the problem is “a network issue with International Roaming that we are aware of.” The company also said that, while there is no estimated time for the fix, its network team “is working round the clock to resolve this issue.”

