RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man wanted for multiple domestic violence incidents now faces kidnapping and assault charges following a Tuesday standoff in Raeford, the Fayetteville Police Department said Monday.

Ryan Michael Stephens “had warrants for arrest connected to multiple domestic violence incidents with the same female,” police said. He refused to leave a Raeford home in the 1000 block of E. Prospect Avenue when contacted by officers. But, he eventually surrendered, they said, after an unspecified period of time.

The warrants also allowed police, as well as, other task forces, to search Stephens’ home. They confiscated many things: narcotics, money, flash drives, SD cards, phones and iPads, and a computer.

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said ensuing charges relating to the money and drugs are coming.

Officials did not say why or what was found on the flash drives, SD cards, phones, iPads or computer, but some of the charges Stephens incurred include disclosure of adult images, communicating threats, and misdemeanor stalking.

Stephens is also charged with second-degree kidnapping, extortion, common-law robbery, felony possession of stolen goods, assault on a female, false imprisonment, and interfering with 911 communications.

He was issued a $60,000 secured bond in the Cumberland County Jail. Fayetteville police do not know if he bailed out.