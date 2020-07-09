Start of year-round school in Cumberland County postponed

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A plan to restart year-round schooling in Cumberland County has been postponed, according to a release from the county’s school district.

Previously, Cumberland County Schools announced that its four year-round schools would begin the 2020-2021 school year remotely on July 9.

However, based on a recent legal opinion from the North Carolina General Assembly, the district’s year-round schools will now follow the traditional calendar and begin the new school year on August 17, the release said.

District officials say they were informed that recently adopted Senate Bill 113 prohibits year-round schools from beginning the new school year remotely.

“Throughout this process, we have followed the guidance of state officials and associations, which has now changed to align with the legal opinion released by the General Assembly,” said Cumberland County Schools Superintendent Dr. Marvin Connelly, Jr. “We regret the inconvenience this change will cause our students, families, and employees.”

Also as a result, meal sites at the year-round schools will not operate.