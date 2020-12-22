Still no arrests after bodies of soldier, veteran found on Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17 has learned more about the two men found dead at a Fort Bragg training area earlier in the month.

The death certificate for one of the men found dead near a Fort Bragg training facility earlier this month says he was shot.

The bodies of Master Sgt. William Lavigne and veteran Timothy Dumas were found in the woods near Manchester Road Dec. 2.

The death certificate for Dumas says he died of gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

Lavigne’s death certificate has not been released.

CBS News reports both men were under investigation for using and selling drugs, and that Army officials suspect their deaths likely happened during a drug deal.

Both men had pending and dismissed charges.

Dumas was charged in Forsyth County in April with breaking and entering, impersonating a law enforcement officer, and communicating threats.

Lavigne was charged in a hit-and-run incident that happened in February in Cumberland County.

Lavigne was charged in 2018 with harboring an escapee. That charge was dismissed.

Lavigne was also involved in the 2018 deadly shooting of Green Beret Mark Leshikar in Cumberland County.

Investigators determined Lavigne acted out of self defense, and he was not charged.

The Army also continues investigating the death of Spc. Enrique Roman Martinez.

Martinez was decapitated.

He disappeared Memorial Day weekend while camping with friends at Cape Lookout National Seashore.

No one has been arrested in these cases.