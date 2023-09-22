FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men and a minor have been charged in connection to a string of motor vehicle break-ins, Fayetteville police said.

Around 4 a.m. on Sept. 17, the victim left his home for his place of work at the Walmart on Gillespie Street.

At that time, he noticed his 1999 Mercedes Benz S320 was missing. Around 8:45 a.m. that morning, the victim’s supervisor called the victim to question why he was not at work, and the victim explained his car was missing.

His supervisor did not believe him because she said she saw the vehicle in the parking lot when she arrived at work.

It was discovered that whoever stole the victim’s vehicle had unknowingly driven it to the victim’s place of work. As the suspects remained in the parking lot, the supervisor called police.

Surveillance video from Walmart showed the victim’s vehicle pulling into the parking lot. The video also showed three black males exiting the vehicle, police said.

Upon arriving on scene, police encountered the stolen vehicle and the suspects. Three individuals were taken into custody.

During a search of the individuals, multiple bank cards and a driver’s license were found. These items did not match the identification of the suspects in custody.

Contact was made with the owners of these items, and further investigation revealed they were also victims of motor vehicle break-ins. Investigation into these additional motor vehicle break-ins indicated the same three suspects were involved.

Breslin Currie, 24, and Motavis Freeman, 20, have been charged with multiple counts of the following:

breaking and entering a motor vehicle,

larceny of a motor vehicle,

larceny of a firearm,

financial card theft and fraud,

felony possession of stolen goods,

conspiracy, and

contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Both were taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Detectives have filed a juvenile complaint for the minor involved.

If you have information about this case, anonymous tips can be submitted through Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers by calling (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting https://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.