FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Fayetteville said Saturday night there was a “strong police presence” as they were dealing with a person “in crisis” after officers tried to serve commitment papers.

The Fayetteville Police Department announced in a news release just before 8:10 p.m. that there was an “ongoing police presence” in the Reilly Road area.

Images from the scene showed police blocking an intersection of Baldoon Drive. Police said the suspect fired gunshots at homes in the neighborhood on July 4.

“The Fayetteville Police Department is currently working to serve commitment papers on an individual in the area of Reilly Road around the Loch Lomond neighborhood,” police said in the news release.

Police said a special team was on the scene to help.

“Officers with our Crisis Negotiation Team are on scene to aid an individual in crisis. Members of our Emergency Response Team (ERT) are on scene to ensure the safety and security of officers and community members,” the news release said. “A strong police presence is expected until paperwork can be served.”