FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Four people are displaced after a structure fire on Wednesday, the Fayetteville Fire Department said.

Around 7:08 p.m., the Fayetteville Fire Department arrived to the scene of a structure fire with flames showing located on the 2800 block of Rosehill Road.

Due to the fire damage, the structure is a total loss. Four people have been displaced as a result of the fire, but no injuries are reported.

American Red Cross is helping, and fire crews remain on scene to determine what caused the fire.