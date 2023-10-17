HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) – A student is facing multiple charges after deputies say a gun was found inside a locker at Gray’s Creek High School.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, an anonymous complaint was made on Tuesday to school administration about a possible weapon on campus.

When administrators conducted a locker search along with the school resource officer, they found a loaded Taurus 9mm in a backpack in the locker of the juvenile suspect, deputies said.

Afterward, authorities searched the juvenile’s car and found an extended magazine with five rounds, marijuana and scales, the sheriff’s office said.

The juvenile is charged with possession of a firearm on campus as well as possession of marijuana, and is now being held in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.