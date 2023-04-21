FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Public School System held a roundtable discussion about school safety on Thursday evening.

More than 200 people attended, including law enforcement officers, parents, students and educators. The public event was called “School Safety: Let’s Talk About It!” at the Kiwanis Recreation Center in Fayetteville.

At each table around the room, facilitators led a representative stakeholder group in conversation about additional measures that could possibly be put in place to keep Cumberland County Schools students and staff safe each day.

Some of the suggestions that were made included hiring more mental health professionals, installing metal detectors at every school, installing more security cameras and providing de-escalation training for school staff.

All the feedback will be compiled, released to the public and could possibly be implemented as school safety measures.