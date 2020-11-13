Survivor of Ramsey Street Rapist in Fayetteville tells her story for the first time

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Twelve years ago an unknown man raped a mother while her children slept in the next room. The man accused of the vicious crime is the same man accused of six Ramsey Street rapes that haunted Fayetteville from 2006 to 2008.

Now, Kandice Castillo, a survivor turned activist, is telling her story for the very first time.

It was a typical Friday night in January 2008. Castillo had just put her 3-year old daughter and 21-month-old son to bed.

“I have lots of guilt because I had this sixth sense that someone may be watching me,” Castillo remembered.

The very moment she drifted to sleep on her couch is the moment her nightmare began.

“When I woke up, I really thought I was dreaming. And then for a split second I thought it’s my husband back home. He’s surprising me.”

At the time, her husband was on a military deployment, but soon Castillo would realize the ugly truth.

“He was covering my mouth and choking me and positioning my head so I couldn’t scream. And (then) he started walking me to the bedroom,” she said.

Police said Castillo was the sixth victim of the Ramsey Street Rapist.

As the man forced her to the bedroom, she claims he threatened to hurt her young daughter — a threat that haunted her for years.

“He actually threatened that if I went to the police, if I told anyone, he would find out and he would find her and he would kill her,” said Castillo.

But in refusing to be a victim, she also focused on ways to make sure her attacker would be caught.

“I was a little bit defiant and that I was figuring out what can I have him do? I need fingerprints. I need him to leave stuff behind so that we can find him,” she remembered.

After the assault, police recovered DNA evidence from a door she refused to close and from the buttons on her pants that she made him take off.

Detectives also took DNA from the bed sheets and lifted fingerprints from the window screen he climbed through. But even with all of the evidence, the man from her nightmare still walked the streets.

“We put in a security system and I was so afraid to leave the house because I didn’t know who he was,” Castillo told CBS 17.

She knew the shoes he wore and the Notre Dame hoodie he had cinched to cover his face. It’s a face she claims she finally saw 12 years later.

With the help of the DNA evidence from her case and five others, police arrested and charged Darold Wayne Bowden in 2018.

“When he said those words, ‘We got him,’ I had to take a moment but I was elated. And I didn’t realize all of the burden that I had let be on my shoulders and at that moment they were gone,” Castillo said.

Bowden now awaits trial in 2021.

In the meantime, Castillo has found strength in her marriage and just recently told her children what happened that night.

The daughter whose life was threatened as a 3-year-old is now 15 and is one of the reasons Castillo is now sharing her story.

“My daughter is the one who said ‘mom, you should do something. You should tell your story’,” Castillo said. “And so I knew I wanted to always use this experience to make it positive.”

After the assault, Castillo said as her attacker climbed out the window, he wanted her to lock the window behind him so that no one could ever hurt her again.

Castillo said she feels the man accused should have never been on the streets to commit the crimes.