Suspect arrested after Raleigh man shot at Fayetteville sports bar

Cumberland County News

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 38-year-old man has been arrested after a fight led to a shooting at Sparky’s Sports Bar early Wednesday, Fayetteville police said.

Charles James Tyndall (Fayetteville police)

Officers responded to a shooting call at 740 Bragg Blvd. around 12:30 a.m. Once at Sparky’s Sports Bar, officers couldn’t find a shooting victim, police said.

But a short time later, the shooting victim, identified as Devend Desmond Davis of Raleigh, arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said.

Officers were able to identify a suspect: Charles James Tyndall, 38, of Fayetteville.

Tyndall was taken into custody later Wednesday.

He has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

He is currently in the Cumberland County Jail under a $250,000 secured bond.

Investigators said a “physical altercation” led up to the shooting.

