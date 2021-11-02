Man arrested in girlfriend’s killing after she’s shot, dumped in Fayetteville parking lot, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities have arrested and charged 22-year-old Dashawn McCullum in the death of 22-year-old Maggie Fulmore. The incident happened just after midnight on Halloween day.

Officers responded to the 3400 block of Gardner Street in reference to a shooting and located Fulmore deceased in the parking lot.

According to the preliminary investigation, there was a disturbance inside a vehicle that led to McCullum shooting Fulmore.

McCullum then fled the scene prior to police arriving.

Authorities said the two were in a dating relationship at the time of the homicide.

McCullum was arrested without incident at his home on Monday by members of the United States Marshals and the Fayetteville Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team.

McCullum has been charged with First Degree Murder and remains in custody at Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.