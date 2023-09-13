FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office have arrested and charged a suspect with first-degree murder for a homicide that happened over a year ago.

David Ray Bowmen, 32 years old, of Fayetteville was extradited to the Cumberland County Detention Center for first-degree murder on Wednesday after killing Omar Baker, 40 years old, of Fayetteville on Feb. 6, 2022.

Police say on Feb. 7, 2022, around 2:39 a.m., Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office found Baker shot inside a vacant home near the intersection of Charles Thigpen Dr. and Doc Bennett Rd. Baker was pronounced dead when detectives arrived on the scene.

According to Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, the homicide is still under investigation, but the shooting was not random.

Bowman is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond. His first appearance is Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at the detention center.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Homicide Detective, Sgt. R. Brinkley at (910)677-5463 or Crimestoppers at (910)483-8477.