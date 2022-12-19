Deputy Oscar Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. and the scene of the crash. Photos from Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies Monday said they arrested the robbery suspect who triggered an incident that led to a deputy being hit and killed by a DWI driver early Friday morning.

Deputy Oscar Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., 23, was hit by a car around 2:45 a.m. Friday after investigating a robbery at a Circle K at 2990 Gillespie St., according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Nicholas Terlizzi, 24, was arrested and charged with DWI and felony death by vehicle, among other charges, deputies said. He is currently held without bond.

The suspect in the initial Circle K robbery was not caught until Sunday, when he tried to run and was caught after a short foot chase, deputies announced Monday.

Antonio Craig Bradley, 39, of Fayetteville, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and possession of stolen goods from a Circle K theft a month earlier on Nov. 17, deputies said.

Officials said he was also charged in the Friday robbery of the same store.

Bolanos-Anavisca was recently engaged to his fiancee he had dated for nearly seven years, friends said. He had been a deputy with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office for two years.

Bradley was also charged with resist, delay, and obstruct because of the foot chase, officials said. He is currently at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $52,500 secured bond.