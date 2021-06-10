Suspect arrested in Greensboro days after man killed in Fayetteville shooting

Cumberland County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Police arrested a 36-year-old man for murder less than a week after a deadly shooting in Fayetteville, a news release said Thursday.

Damian McNeil. (Courtesy of the Fayetteville Police Department)

Damian Levon McNeil was arrested Tuesday in Greensboro with the help of Greensboro police. He was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. He’s being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on no bond.

Fayetteville police responded to a shooting on June 3 along the 600 block of Banner Elk Drive. They arrived to find Michael McKoy, who had been shot. He died hours later at the hospital, police said.

McNeil’s residence is also along the 600 block of Banner Elk Drive.

McNeil had been named as a person of interest shortly after the deadly shooting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories
Cumberland County Sandhills Current Temperatures
Fayetteville radar