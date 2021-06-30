Suspect arrested months after elderly man found killed in his Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested Wednesday morning in New Hanover County months after an elderly man was killed in his Fayetteville home, a news release said.

On Nov. 9, 2020, Cumberland County deputies responding to a shooting found 82-year-old Alton Smith dead in his home on Bandore Circle in east Fayetteville. A 911 caller reporting the shooting that day around 11:15 a.m. said he was hiding in a bedroom in the home, a previous news release said.

Deputies later identified Kenneth Adolph Wright, 60, as the suspect. He was charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Wright was arrested in New Hanover County just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. He is being held without bond at the county’s detention center and will be transferred to Cumberland County, deputies said.