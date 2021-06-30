Suspect arrested months after elderly man found killed in his Fayetteville home

Cumberland County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kenneth Wright. (Courtesy of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested Wednesday morning in New Hanover County months after an elderly man was killed in his Fayetteville home, a news release said.

On Nov. 9, 2020, Cumberland County deputies responding to a shooting found 82-year-old Alton Smith dead in his home on Bandore Circle in east Fayetteville. A 911 caller reporting the shooting that day around 11:15 a.m. said he was hiding in a bedroom in the home, a previous news release said.

Deputies later identified Kenneth Adolph Wright, 60, as the suspect. He was charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Wright was arrested in New Hanover County just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. He is being held without bond at the county’s detention center and will be transferred to Cumberland County, deputies said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories
Cumberland County Sandhills Current Temperatures
Fayetteville radar