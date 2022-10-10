The Southern Pines Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a 2006 blue/gray Honda Civic seen in this surveillance photo.

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — As police continue to search for the person responsible for the shooting death of a Fayetteville 17-year-old, a photo of the suspect’s vehicle has been released to the public.

The Southern Pines Police Department said the vehicle was involved in the homicide which took place at the Mobil Mart gas station, at 1300 Central Drive.

The Southern Pines Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a 2006 blue/gray Honda Civic seen in this surveillance photo.

The vehicle’s tag is a North Carolina license plate displaying “TKE-5412.”

Police said the car has a noticeable red fender on it’s front, right side.

Anyone with the location of this vehicle is asked to contact the Southern Pines Police Department at 910-692-7031 or the department’s investigation division at 910-693-4110.