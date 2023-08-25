FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department investigated a shooting that later led to a search warrant for a local automotive shop and the arrest of a man along Bragg Boulevard, police say.

Detectives were conducting a shooting investigation that led them to Allen’s Automotive Company, on the 4600 block of Bragg Boulevard, being involved in the shooting.

On Wednesday, a search warrant was issued and executed at the automotive shop, police say.

Get crime updates in your inbox – Sign up for CBS 17’s Crime Tracker newsletter

During the search, police say detectives located three firearms, an AK-47, a Ruger 380 pistol and an AR-15 that were reported stolen back in May. Police also located 156 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and discovered illegal gambling activities and seized multiple gambling items.

  • (Courtesy of Fayetteville Police Department)
  • (Courtesy of Fayetteville Police Department)
  • (Courtesy of Fayetteville Police Department)
  • (Courtesy of Fayetteville Police Department)

Joseph Robert Allen, 42 of Fayetteville was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sale and deliver marijuana, maintaining dwelling for sale of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, gambling, allowing gambling in a public house and allow gambling tables.

Allen was released from the Cumberland County Jail on a $5,000 unsecured bond.

Detectives are still actively investigating the events that led up to the shooting incident.