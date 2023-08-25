FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department investigated a shooting that later led to a search warrant for a local automotive shop and the arrest of a man along Bragg Boulevard, police say.

Detectives were conducting a shooting investigation that led them to Allen’s Automotive Company, on the 4600 block of Bragg Boulevard, being involved in the shooting.

On Wednesday, a search warrant was issued and executed at the automotive shop, police say.

During the search, police say detectives located three firearms, an AK-47, a Ruger 380 pistol and an AR-15 that were reported stolen back in May. Police also located 156 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and discovered illegal gambling activities and seized multiple gambling items.

(Courtesy of Fayetteville Police Department)

(Courtesy of Fayetteville Police Department)

(Courtesy of Fayetteville Police Department)

(Courtesy of Fayetteville Police Department)

Joseph Robert Allen, 42 of Fayetteville was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sale and deliver marijuana, maintaining dwelling for sale of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, gambling, allowing gambling in a public house and allow gambling tables.

Allen was released from the Cumberland County Jail on a $5,000 unsecured bond.

Detectives are still actively investigating the events that led up to the shooting incident.