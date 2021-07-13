Suspect in Fayetteville Parker Pawn robbery caught on camera, wanted

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A suspect in the ongoing investigation of a Monday night robbery at the Parker Pawn off of Yadkin Road was caught on the store’s security camera and police are seeking the public’s help in locating him.

A suspect wanted in the ongoing investigation for a robbery

at Parker Pawn in Fayetteville was caught on the store’s security footage. (Fayetteville Police Department)

The suspect, identified as a man in his mid-to-late 30s, entered the store and walked around for a short time before pulling out a sliver and black handgun that he used to demand money from store employees, Fayetteville police said.

He is reported to be around 5 foot 5 and approximately 160-170 pounds, and security footage shows him wearing a Carolina Tar Heels blue ballcap, dark sunglasses, blue surgical mask, blue plaid button up shirt that was unbuttoned, a white T-shirt underneath, black pants and black shoes.

The suspect ordered the employees into the store’s bathroom before taking off on foot across the parking lot toward Yadkin Road, according to authorities. No injuries have been reported.

Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department have obtained security camera footage and are requesting the public’s assistance with his identification.