Suspect in triple shooting that left teen dead now faces murder charge, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The suspect in a triple shooting in Fayetteville that left a teenager dead and two others injured is now charged with first-degree murder, police said Thursday.

Just before 10 p.m. on Oct. 16, Fayetteville police responded to a reported shooting along the 300 block of Gillespie Street. They arrived to find three people had been shot, a prior release said.

Darrion Tyler, 18, was shot multiple times and died at the hospital. Jocephus Jones III, 18, and Destiny Bradford, 22, were also shot. Their injuries were not life threatening, police said.

Investigators had determined that there was a gathering at the home that resulted in a disturbance. Jamese Herring, 21, then began shooting.

Herring was initially charged with voluntary manslaughter and was given a $150,000 bond. Police said Thursday that charge was upgraded to first-degree murder. He was also charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Herring is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.