Suspect on the run in Fayetteville after argument leads to deadly shooting, police say

Scene of a Sept. 30, 2021 deadly shooting on Coronation Drive in Fayetteville. (Courtesy of the Fayetteville Police Deparment)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are looking for a homicide suspect who ran from the scene of a deadly shooting Thursday night, a news release said.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Coronation Drive just before 7 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene, police said.

Police did not identify the victim.

Investigators learned an argument outside of the residence resulted in the gunfire. The suspect or suspects ran before police arrived, the news release said.

Fayetteville police are investigating the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Nevitt at 910-703-3499 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.