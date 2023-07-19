FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A shots fired call at a Circle K on Raeford Road has led to an investigation by Fayetteville police.

On Tuesday around 12:53 p.m., officers responded to the gas station at the intersection of Raeford and Strickland Bridge roads. Police say a suspect had stolen items from the same Circle K the previous day.

When the suspect arrived at the business on Tuesday, the manager refused to serve him. Police said the suspect then became irate and began throwing items at the employees before firing his weapon at the employees.

A verbal altercation then happened, and the suspect fired his weapon again, according to police.

No injuries were reported from this incident. Members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Aggravated assault unit are actively investigating this incident.

If you have any information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910)-483-8477.