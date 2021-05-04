Suspect shoots man after being asked to leave Fayetteville gas station, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are asking for help identifying a suspect who officers said shot a man after he was asked to leave a gas station.

On April 27 around 4:15 a.m., Fayetteville police were called to the 400 block of Person Street where they found a 49-year-od man suffering from a gunshot wound.

An investigation revealed the victim had been shot after a suspect was told to leave the Valero gas station on Grove Street.

The suspect was described as standing around 5 feet 10 inches tall, 17-21 years of age, slender built, 150-160 lbs.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective M. Waters at (910) 635-4978 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.