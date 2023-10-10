FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect is in custody after shooting at Fayetteville police officers early Tuesday morning, according to police.

On Tuesday shortly after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of North Churchill Drive regarding a shots fired call. After arriving in the area, police discovered that the suspect was hiding in a vehicle in the area of Terry Sanford High School.

Once officers arrived on scene, the suspect shot at officers, and one officer’s vehicle was hit twice.

Police said the area was locked down and residents in the area were evacuated.

The Fayetteville Police Department’s Crisis Negotiation Team began the negotiation process with the suspect. After over an hour of negotiating with the suspect, he was taken into custody.

Police said one individual was taken to the hospital to receive treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit are currently investigating the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. North Churchill Drive will be closed as the investigation continues.