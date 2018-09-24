Suspect shot by Cumberland County deputy arrested after release from hospital

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Timothy Smith.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - A 29-year-old man has been charged after an officer-involved shooting in Cumberland County earlier in September, according to a press release.

Timothy Smith Jr. was shot by a Cumberland County deputy during a domestic disturbance call on Sept. 4. Smith is charged with assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon, the release said.

The deputy responded to the residence at the 1100 block of Armadillo Drive in Fayetteville. Smith was at the front door when the deputy arrived and began to shoot as the deputy exited his vehicle, according to authorities.

The deputy returned fire, striking Smith, officials said.

Smith was released from the hospital Friday. He was then arrested and transported to the Cumberland County Detention Center, the release said.

The 29-year-old had his first court appearance on Monday. His bond was raised from $150,000 to $200,000, the release said.

CBS 17 previously reported that, prior to the officer-involved shooting, Smith had been arrested two dozen times before.