Suspect sought after string of Fayetteville robberies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After three robberies over two days, Fayetteville detectives announced they were looking for a suspect believed to be associated with each crime.

The first robbery was reported just after 3 p.m. on Sept. 14 at the Dollar General at 1712 Troy Drive.

Police said the suspect wore a blue Nike headband, with dreadlocks and a black shirt with Hustle written on the front in red and white.

The Fayetteville Police Department’s Robbery Unit said the suspect was armed with a revolver. 

Later that night at 9:58 p.m., detectives said the same suspect robbed a Circle K at 5036 Rosehill Road. This time, he wore a jersey on and was still armed with a revolver. 

On Wednesday, police said the suspect robbed a BP at 3310 Bragg Blvd. wearing the same clothes he wore Tuesday afternoon. Detectives said the armed suspect fled to a newer model white sedan. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant L. Honeycutt at (910) 303-9755, Detective Sergeant H. Combs at (910) 584-9644, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).  Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org.

