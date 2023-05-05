FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery that happened Tuesday at a tobacco store.

At 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday, a woman entered the Tobacco Road Outlet at 2897 Owen Drive, police said. She took out a fixed-blade knife and robbed the store of $1,100 in cash.

She then fled the scene in a black Chrysler 300 with dark tint and a dent in the front passenger-side bumper. Police said the vehicle was displaying a false paper tag.

If you have any information on this individual, please contact Det. E. Meininger at 910-605-2363.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crime Stoppers by calling 910-483-8477 (TIPS), completing the tip sheet on fay-nccrimestoppers.org, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and Android devices in Google Play.