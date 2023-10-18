HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were shot in their hands during an altercation in Hope Mills after a reported break-in, according to the Hope Mills Police Department.

Officers responded to a home off of Crimson Way after the gunshot wound was reported to them. Around 3:50 a.m., officers found the person living at the address with a gunshot wound to their hand.

The resident said the other person broke into the house with a handgun and started fighting them, according to police. Both individuals began fighting over the handgun which police said resulted in the handgun “going off and shooting both the suspect and victim in the hand.”

The resident said the person who shot them had run off and that they know each other. It’s unknown what the relationship between the two people is, but police said there is “no current threat to the public.”

CBS 17 spoke with Police Chief Stephan Dollinger on Wednesday. He said no charges have been filed at this time and investigators are continuing to piece together more details of what took place.

As the ongoing investigation progresses, anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Martinez at 910-425-4103 or submit an anonymous tip to Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 910-483-TIPS or using the online tip sheet.