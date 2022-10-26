HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hope Mills Police Department is asking for the public’s help regarding a crime at a construction site that occurred in September.

Police said a felony larceny happened on Sept. 28 around 12:50 a.m. at a construction site across from Dirtbag Ales on Corporation Drive, across from Interstate 95.

Police said the suspect traveled on Corporation Drive and turned right into the construction site before stealing a 250-gallon container. They then filled it with diesel fuel by taking it from a fuel truck.

Police said the suspect then left the construction site and took a left on Corporation Drive toward Tom Starling Road.

Security footage from the construction site showed that the suspect vehicle almost cause a collision with two other vehicles while leaving the site.

If anyone has information regarding the larceny, please contact Detective R. Martinez at 910-429-3510.