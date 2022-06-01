FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police officers were shot at while serving a high-risk warrant in the city Wednesday morning, the department confirmed.

Just before 10 a.m. the Fayetteville Police Department’s Emergency Response Team, along with its Gang Unit and Aggravated Assault Unit, were searing for a “violent felon” in the 2000 block of Spokane Road, a news release said.

Police said during the operation, officers were shot by multiple suspects inside the residence while they were outside.

There were no injuries reported.

“Officers were able to resume the operation and detain suspects on scene without the use of their firearms,” police said.

Police could not confirm at this time if the shots came from the suspected violent felon. They also did not release the name of the wanted felon.

The Fayetteville Police Department expects to release more information when it becomes available.