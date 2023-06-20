FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The principal of Terry Sandford High School in Fayetteville, who was suspended indefinitely in May, has been assigned to be the new principal at a middle school, according to Cumberland County Schools.

John Royvell Godbolt will serve as the new principal at Spring Lake Middle School in Spring Lake.

Godbolt was suspended in May for an undisclosed reason, along with assistant principal Quantisha Spencer.

Goldbolt was the principal at the high school for a little under a year. He was assigned in July 2022.