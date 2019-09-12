‘Suspicious’ man dies after being taken to ground, handcuffed, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police released more information Thursday morning regarding an in-custody death that occurred on Ramsey Street.

According to police, officers responded to the 800-block of E. Orange Street at 12:23 a.m. “in reference to reports of a suspicious male that was going door to door acting strange and causing a disturbance.”

The man left the scene before officers got there and was later seen on Ramsey Street near Webb Street by a Cumberland County Deputy Sheriff who was driving by the area, police said.

The deputy saw the man jumping on the hood of a vehicle and he stopped to investigate, according to officials. Fayetteville police officers arrived on scene shortly after and assisted the deputy with the investigation.

“Once contact was made, the subject became aggressive. He began to beat on the hood of the Deputy Sheriff’s marked patrol car, and refused to obey commands,” police said in a news release. “In an attempt to take him into custody, he was taken to the ground where he was handcuffed and secured.”

After the man was taken to the ground and handcuffed, “officers noticed that the subject was no longer breathing. Officers immediately began administering CPR and summoned emergency medical personnel to the scene.”

The man was then pronounced dead by first responders.

The police department’s homicide unit, as well as the State Bureau of Investigation, are investigating the incident.

According to authorities, the officers involved will be put on administrative duty, which is standard procedure in incidents such as this. The police department’s internal affairs unit “will conduct an internal investigation to ensure all departmental policies and procedures were adhered to during the incident.”

The names of all of those involved in the incident are being withheld pending family notifications, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this death investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Littlejohn with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-3468, or the SBI, or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.

