Swim park remains closed after 20-year-old man drowns in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A popular swim park in Fayetteville remains closed after police say a 20-year-old man drowned Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. at Lake Pines Swim Club.

Taylin Mack was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Fayetteville firefighter Jamie Everitte says first responders were performing CPR on Mack when he arrived.

“It is the fourth drowning we’ve had in the last few weeks,” Everitte said. “Many things can happen, medical emergencies can take place, there’s lots of things that can cause a drowning to take place.”

The fire department released a pool safety video last week talking about the importance of learning CPR and other water safety tips, especially as more people are using private pools — as many public pools remain closed due to COVID-19.

“The important thing here is to know how to perform CPR adequately to sustain life until responders arrive,” Everitte said.

Lake Pines Swim Club posted to Facebook asking for any witnesses to contact them about what they saw.

The business says there were “an abundance of highly trained and certified lifeguards” on duty and they encourage people to always swim with someone else.

Lake Pines Swim Club remains closed until further notice.

